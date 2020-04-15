Coronavirus: Morrisons offers NHS workers 10 per cent discount as thank you gesture

Morrisons has announced a 10 per cent discount on shopping for all NHS heroes to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The offer from the supermarket giant, which has a store in Wood Lane, Dagenham, comes into effect from Thursday April 16.

It is intended as a way of saying thank you to the country’s 1.5million National Health Service workers and lasts until July 12 when it will be reviewed.

It is the latest in a raft of measures introduced by Morrisons including its shopping hour to make sure NHS staff can get hold of groveries as well as a click and collect food box service from hospital car parks.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “This discount is our thank you to all those working in the National Health Service at this very difficult time.

“We are giving them our full support and gratitude as they continue to care for and support the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

NHS staff can present their valid ID card from Thursday to receive the discount on their shopping in all Morrisons stores.