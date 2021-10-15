Becontree business celebrates 10 years of helping parties go with a swing

Published: 12:09 PM October 15, 2021

The PartyBox in Becontree Avenue has decorated its shop window with an Up themed display. - Credit: Donna Pike

A business in Dagenham is celebrating 10 years of helping its customers to party.

The PartyBox in Becontree Avenue welcomed its first customers on October 15, 2011.

Owner Donna Pike said: "We want to say a big thank you to our customers for everything. Without them we would not be here 10 years on.

"We've had customers come in for their weddings then the birth of their babies, their christenings and then birthdays every year after."

As a thank you to shoppers, The PartyBox is offering a 10 per cent discount in store today (October 15) with anyone who likes and shares the retailer's social media post in with a chance of winning £100.

The shop window has been decorated with a display inspired by the 2009 computer animated film Up in which widower Carl ties balloons to his house in bid to fly to South America.

Balloons forming part of the Up display might also include a prize for lucky customers.

It was during a balloon modelling course arranged for Donna's 30th birthday that the former social services manager decided to take the plunge and set up a business.

Three years after opening the first shop in Becontree Avenue, the business moved into larger premises 10 doors down, selling cards, gifts, partyware and more.

The PartyBox has grown from a solo venture with just Donna behind the counter, to employing 10 staff.

Asked what the next 10 years holds, Donna pointed to the possibility of opening more shops and expanding The PartyBox's online offer.

"Watch this space," Donna said.

It was the storm the Covid-19 pandemic caused businesses up and down the country which provided Donna time to revamp the retailer's website.

But it's back to business as usual now lockdown is over and party venues have reopened for celebrations.

"It's nice to transform a blank canvas into a work of art. We all really missed that with Covid," Donna said.

To celebrate a decade in business, Donna and colleagues are going to play a few rounds of golf at Topgolf in Chigwell.

On 10 years trading in Barking and Dagenham, Donna said: "The time has flown by. It's been a steep learning curve over the years, but on the whole it's been all good."