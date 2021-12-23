Latest phase of Dagenham industrial park gets planning approval

A computer generated image of what Plot 3 at Segro Park Dagenham could look like when complete - Credit: Segro

Plans for another phase of a major industrial park in Dagenham were given the green light by councillors.

Segro's application for a multi-storey industrial building in Choats Road were heard by Barking and Dagenham's planning committee on December 20.

Plot 3 is set to be part of Segro Park Dagenham, contained within the East Plus regeneration programme being delivered in partnership with the Greater London Authority.

The East Plus scheme aims to deliver up to 7,000 new jobs and 1.4 million square feet of commercial space across sites in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Newham.

Segro says on its website that the Dagenham site will deliver up to 480,000 sq ft of space over six plots when it is finished.

Alan Holland, Segro's managing director for Greater London, said: “Our vision for Segro Park Dagenham is to provide a high-quality, sustainable commercial development to support economic growth in the borough.

"Once fully let, we hope it will become a self-sustaining collective of businesses, which could generate over 1,000 jobs and attract inward investment from outside the borough on underutilised and vacant public sector land."

Plot 3 is the third development for the park brought forward by Segro.

Segro plans to move the project forward next year - Credit: Segro

A report on the proposal said it would create around 200 construction jobs and 208 full-time jobs once open.

The development is proposed to offer just more than 10,000 sq m of industrial space, while the plans also intend to create new vehicular access from Choats Road and Halyard Street.

A roof terrace with green space and planting, as well as 63 off-street car parking spaces are planned. A minimum of 82 cycle spaces are also proposed.

As part of a section 106 agreement, Segro is also required to pay £100,000 towards public realm improvements in and around Dagenham Dock station.

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers, who wrote the development will "optimise opportunities for local employment, skills and training through the construction and end use phases."

It was unanimously approved by the planning committee.

Chair Muhammad Saleem said: "I think there's a lot of good things that have been mentioned, particularly about the employment opportunities for the community of Barking and Dagenham.

"This industrial land is going to be developed to meet the needs of the modern age. Overall it's very positive."

Segro said it plans to work with stakeholders to move the project forward in 2022.