Views sought on plans for Barking industrial estate workspace hub

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 September 2020

Views are being sought on a proposed new workspace hub which could be built in Barking. Picture: Be First

Views are being sought on a proposed new workspace hub which could be built in Barking. Picture: Be First

Archant

Views are being sought on plans to create a workspace hub in the middle of an industrial estate.

A view showing what the building could look like. Picture: Be FirstA view showing what the building could look like. Picture: Be First

Consultation has started on the scheme which would sit at the heart of the River Road industrial estate in Barking.

Dubbed Industria, the building boasts flexible, industrial workspaces in a modern structure which its backers say sets pioneering new standards for sustainability.

The experience for visitors and neighbours would also be added to by a green wall, shopfronts and café, the backers have said.

Lily Kwong, project manager for the council’s regeneration agency, Be First, said: “Industria is a ground-breaking business development, designed to allow a large range of businesses to operate flexibly and efficiently on a compact, single site.

The building boasts flexible workspaces in a modern structure which its backers say sets pioneering new standards for sustainability. Picture: Be FirstThe building boasts flexible workspaces in a modern structure which its backers say sets pioneering new standards for sustainability. Picture: Be First

“It will provide modern business facilities with top quality sustainability credentials, to ambitious industrial enterprises of all shapes and sizes.

“Crucially, it will allow businesses to expand and grow in the borough, meaning more jobs for residents,” she added.

The building is proposed to go up at the corner of Long Reach Road and Creek Road. It will consist of a three and a four story building, arranged each side of a courtyard.

Lily Kwong from Be First, said: “Industria is a ground-breaking business development.Lily Kwong from Be First, said: “Industria is a ground-breaking business development." Picture: Be First

It will offer flexible light industrial units from 1,700-5,200 sqft (160-475 sqm) and flatted factory units from 140-2,500 sqft (15-230 sqm).

The rents are expected to be in the region of £18-20 per sqft.

Access to the units will be via a vehicle ramp or goods lifts with vehicle access across three floors.

Tenants will be offered on-site parking and use of a business centre with meeting rooms and a staffed reception.

The appearance of the building includes fully glazed shop units and a café which would be open to the public, together with the green wall and landscaping.

“We are keen to hear what people andbusinesses think about our plans before we apply to the council for planning permission,” Ms Kwong said.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in October. If successful, building work could start as soon as March next year with the hub completed by November, 2022.

More details of the project, and an opportunity to comment, can be found at yourcall.befirst.london/industria

