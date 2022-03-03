News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Could coffee chain Starbucks be opening in Barking?

Michael Cox

Published: 6:22 PM March 3, 2022
A Starbucks coffee shop on the Strand in London.

Plans were approved for a Starbucks sign at the former Santander branch in Station Parade, Barking - Credit: PA

An application to install Starbucks lettering on a former bank in Barking has been approved - but the coffee giant remained coy about a potential opening.

Barking and Dagenham Council gave the green light to two separate planning applications relating to the former Santander branch in Station Parade.

Both applications were made by Treats Ltd, which reportedly runs the franchise for the Starbucks store in Mile End.

One was for new lettering reading 'Starbucks' to be added to the main fascia, as well as an illuminated sign with the Starbucks branding on both faces.

The other proposal given the green light was for the removal of the existing shopfront and signage and their replacement with new ones.

When asked if it could confirm it was opening at the Station Parade location and when that might be, a Starbucks spokesperson said: "We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers at Barking in the near future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

The Santander branch closed in August.

Food and Drink
Barking News

