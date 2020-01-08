Barking and Dagenham ranked third worst for startup survival rates in London, study reveals

Barking and Dagenham has one of the lowest startup business survival rates in the capital, research has revealed.

Just over one in three - 36.7 per cent - of new ventures included in the analysis last five years or more in the borough, BusinessComparison.com's study shows.

Of 1,185 Barking and Dagenham based businesses which started in 2013, 435 were still operating in 2018.

The numbers were crunched from the latest business demography statistics from the Office for National Statistics.

Lambeth and Islington have been excluded as their figures are potentially unreliable due to the high number of businesses registrations at single postcodes.

Ranked third from bottom out of 31 boroughs, the borough sits above last placed Newham and Tower Hamlets which respectively saw 34.9pc and 35.6pc of businesses survive the five year mark, the study shows.

Bromley was named the capital's startup hotspot with 46.6pc of new firms still around after half a decade.

However, London ranked bottom out of 12 UK regions on 39.4pc compared to top placed south west England on 45.6pc.

London's 1.08 million self-employed, micro and small businesses, make up 99.3pc of all private sector businesses, turnover £500billion cumulatively and employ 2.3million people, according to the Federation of Small Businesses.