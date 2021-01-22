Town hall backs Dagenham freeport bid

Published: 7:00 AM January 22, 2021

Barking and Dagenham Council has backed a bid to create a freeport on the River Thames. - Credit: Dae Sasitorn and Adrian Warren/lastrefuge.co.uk

The town hall has backed a move to create a freeport along the River Thames.

A joint bid by the companies DP World, Forth Ports and Ford would see the freeport work alongside the Ports of London Gateway and Tilbury in Thurrock.

Ford’s Dagenham plant is expected to be at its heart. Councillors voted to support the project at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, January 19.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “We are lending our support to the bid to ensure increased economic prosperity benefits our residents.

“We are looking forward to helping securing more opportunities across regeneration, green growth, a massive shift to rail use and bringing jobs to the borough, so that the people of Barking and Dagenham benefit.”

The freeport would link sites along the estuary and is hailed as reshaping urban logistics, easing road congestion and reducing pollution along the A13 corridor.