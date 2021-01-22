News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Business

Town hall backs Dagenham freeport bid

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM January 22, 2021   
From Gravesend looking east towards the Thames Estuary, Essex/Kent

Barking and Dagenham Council has backed a bid to create a freeport on the River Thames. - Credit: Dae Sasitorn and Adrian Warren/lastrefuge.co.uk

The town hall has backed a move to create a freeport along the River Thames.

A joint bid by the companies DP World, Forth Ports and Ford would see the freeport work alongside the Ports of London Gateway and Tilbury in Thurrock.

Ford’s Dagenham plant is expected to be at its heart. Councillors voted to support the project at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, January 19.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “We are lending our support to the bid  to ensure increased economic prosperity benefits our residents.

“We are looking forward to helping securing more opportunities across regeneration, green growth, a massive shift to rail use and bringing jobs to the borough, so that the people of Barking and Dagenham benefit.”

The freeport would link sites along the estuary and is hailed as reshaping urban logistics, easing road congestion and reducing pollution along the A13 corridor.

You may also want to watch:

Business
Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travel

Station Parade traffic curbs get green light

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

More than 100 Covid dead at Queen's and King George this week

Tom Ambrose

person

Coronavirus

GPs roll up their sleeves to support colleagues at Queen's Hospital

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Mental Health

Dagenham primary scoops second mental health award

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus