Entries sought in training and development category at business awards

Winners at the 2019 Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham businesses excelling in providing training and development are being encouraged to enter for an award.

Training, development and supporting education is among the categories at this year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce (BDCC) Business Awards, of which the Post is one of the sponsors.

Entries are open and BDCC said the category is aimed at businesses which have excellent training, education and/or development practices.

Judges are looking for identification of the workforce needs of your business; demonstration of a company commitment to training, development and/or education of its workforce; the types of training and development provided; and how future training and development priorities will benefit the business.

The awards launched last week and BDCC president Jamie Banks said: “Entering is an excellent way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.

"The Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success."

To enter, email info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.