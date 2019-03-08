Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Travelodge set to create 20 jobs with opening of new hotel in Dageham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 May 2019

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Archant

A new hotel is set to open as part of a chain's £115million expansion plans.

Travelodge's 76th hotel in the capital will be based in Rainham Road South, Dagenham. The 78-room, Dagenham East Travelodge represents an investment of £5m and will create 20 jobs.

Peter Gowers, Travelodge's chief executive, said: "Despite the uncertainty facing the UK, the long-term prospects for low-cost hotels remain strong.

You may also want to watch:

"The next phase of our expansion plan will see us deliver more choice in more places than ever before."

The company started a modernisation programme more than five years ago and has since opened more than 60 new hotels investing in excess of £150m.

It reports sales having grown by more than £250m putting it down to an up tick in business travellers staying at the firm's budget hotels.

It expects to open 17 new hotels across the country which is estimates will create more than 350 jobs.

A second Travelodge, London Beckton North Circular, is due to open in neighbouring Newham.

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Travelodge set to create 20 jobs with opening of new hotel in Dageham

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Cricket: Cook keeps Essex on top against Kent

Alastair Cook adds to the Essex total during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019

West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

West Ham United's Andy Carroll misses a chance to score during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Dagenham boxers enjoy fair share of success on home show as season comes to end

Dagenham's Tate O'Sullivan with former head coach Mark Massow and president Jim O'Sullivan

Cricket: Barwick hails Goresbrook centurion Calverley

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists