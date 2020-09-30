Search

Dagenham manager scoops award after tackling youngsters who targetted store with fireworks

PUBLISHED: 12:58 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 30 September 2020

Billy Davies has scooped a national award. Picture:

Archant

A shop manager who stepped up after youngsters fired up to 50 rocket fireworks at his store has won an award.

When Billy Davies got the job of running the Co-op in Rose Lane, Marks Gate, it had been struggling with a number of challenges, including young people stealing on top of threatening neighbours, customers and staff.

The problems came to a head in Halloween last year when the youngsters threatened to burn the store down and “do something special”.

At least 50 fireworks were fired directly at the shop.

Billy organised a meeting with the community, a plan of action was formulated and since the meeting the youngsters have caused little to no trouble with the parade of shops becoming a safer place for the community to shop in again.

In recognition of his efforts, Billy has won an award in the Show you Care category at a virtual event organised by the Co-op.

