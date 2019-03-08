Search

Ford Dagenham will not be affected by Bridgend plant closure, company confirms

PUBLISHED: 14:10 06 June 2019

The Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Archant

Plans to close Ford's engine plant in Wales will not have any impact on its factory in Dagenham, the company has confirmed.

Proposals to shut the Bridgend engine plant by the end of next year were revealed today (Thursday), with Ford Europe's president Stuart Rowley calling it "economically unsustainable" with one contract coming to an end and reduced demand for other engines.

But he added that the company is "committed to the UK" and the firm will continue to produce diesel engines at its Dagenham plant.

Some of the 1,700 Bridgend workers could eventually relocate to Dagenham, with Ford saying it will help staff to find opportunities at its other UK sites if they wish.

The Dagenham plant opened in 1931 and was for some time one of the biggest employers in the area.

Vehicle production at the factory stopped in 2002 but it has continued to be used for engine production.

