Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Car wash and home salon among latest businesses caught flouting lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:38 AM February 10, 2021   
Cllr Margaret Mullane and police officers outside Barking station.

Cllr Margaret Mullane with officers outside Barking station during a patrol of the town centre late last year. - Credit: LBBD

A car wash, a salon being run from home and an ear-piercing service taking Instagram bookings have been issued prohibition notices for breaching lockdown rules.

Council officers are regularly checking on businesses across the borough to make sure they’re following Covid regulations and handing out notices to those that break the rules.

In the week to January 31, 216 businesses were found not complying with rules such as enforcing social distancing, asking customers to wear face coverings or displaying correct signs.

They were given advice and will be monitored in case further action needs to be taken, the town hall says.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety said: “It completely baffles me that businesses and people continue to break the rules and think it is okay to do so.”

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/covidabuse to report a business.

