c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street
PUBLISHED: 09:13 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 29 July 2019
Archant
Passengers are facing misery this morning after trespassers on the line caused delays on the c2c.
The rail operator has warned travellers to check before travelling after trespassers were spotted on the line near Fenchurch Street.
"Services into and out of [L]ondon are subject to delays", c2c tweeted.
People have been advised to check the c2c website for updates.