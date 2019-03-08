Search

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

PUBLISHED: 09:13 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 29 July 2019

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

Passengers are facing misery this morning after trespassers on the line caused delays on the c2c.

The rail operator has warned travellers to check before travelling after trespassers were spotted on the line near Fenchurch Street.

"Services into and out of [L]ondon are subject to delays", c2c tweeted.

People have been advised to check the c2c website for updates.

