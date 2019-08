Cancellations and delays across c2c after signalling fault

There are delays across the c2c network this morning due to a signalling fault. Picture: c2c Archant

There is widespread disruption across the whole c2c network after a signalling fault between Upminster and Barking.

Due to A fault with the signalling system between Upminster and Barking some services may be delayed. Please see our website for live updates. https://t.co/OZyP20T6dm — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) August 6, 2019

Four trains, mainly from London Fenchurch Street, have already been cancelled and other services are delayed or amended.

The issue is expected to continue until 10am.

More information can be found at the c2c website.