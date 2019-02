Signalling issue disrupts c2c trains

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c. Archant

A signalling problem at Pitsea has caused disruption across the c2c network, with trains being delayed or revised.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The operator said the effects of the problem were expected last until 8.45am.

Signals at Pitsea also caused delays to c2c trains on Friday, February 1.