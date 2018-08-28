Search

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

PUBLISHED: 11:14 14 January 2019

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Archant

Trains are being cancelled or disrupted on the c2c network as a result of a broken rail.

Services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness via Upminster are running every half hour, rather than every 15 minutes, as a result of the broken rail on the London-bound line at Southend Central.

Trains on the Fenchurch Street to Southend via Ockendon route are starting and terminating at Pitsea rather than continuing into Essex.

Tickets are being accepted on Greater Anglia services until further notice.

c2c has warned disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

