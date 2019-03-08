Electrical supply failure causes disruption on c2c

There is disruption on the c2c network this morning. Picture: c2c Archant

Commuters on c2c are facing disruption due to an electrical supply failure at Barking.

The rail operator has advised that there are delays of up to 17 minutes this morning (Wednesday, November 13), with some services set to be cancelled, diverted or terminated early as a result of the problem.

Passengers are able to travel via any reasonable route until further notice.