Rush hour disruption: Commuters face one-way c2c services due to overhead wire damage near Barking

There will be no direct trains from London to Dagenham Dock and Rainham stations during the evening rush hour, c2c have confirmed.

The rail operator will be running a reduced and amended timetable for the rest of the day (Tuesday, November 19) as a result of damage to the overhead wires near Barking station.

Trains on the Ockendon line will be travelling from Upminster to Grays only, with no services in the opposite direction.

Services on the Rainham line will run from Grays to Barking only, again with no services in the opposite direction.

Passengers travelling to stations on the Rainham line are advised to travel to Grays via the Ockendon line and change there for services back towards London.

Rail replacement buses will be running from 3pm from Upminster to Rainham, Purfleet and Grays. Tickets are also being accepted on TfL buses.

There will also be bus replacement services to Ockendon and Chafford Hundred stations from Grays.

Passengers heading to stations beyond Grays, or on the Basildon line, will be able to board trains to their destinations but some trains will be cancelled, diverted or retimed.

c2c has advised that the network will be busier than usual and recommends passengers who usually travel in the evening peak to do so earlier or later than normal if possible.

The rail operator added the damage to the overhead wires is expected to be fixed overnight and should not impact on services tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20).