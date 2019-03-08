Search

Half price off-peak c2c train tickets this week as part of green scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 September 2019

Train operator c2c is partnering with the Essex Wildlife Trust for its first

Train operator c2c is partnering with the Essex Wildlife Trust for its first "Go Green" week. Left to right: Essex Wildlife Trust marketing manager Sophie Hennessy, c2c HSE manager Mark Manser, and Essex Wildlife Trust living landscape coordinator John More. Picture: c2c.

c2c

Train operator c2c is offering passengers half price off-peak tickets as part of its first "Go Green" week.

The offer is valid for tickets bought between September 23 and 29 for travel between October 1 and November 3. The goal is to encourage people to use the train instead of their cars.

As part of the effort to "go green", c2c is giving wildflower seeds to station staff to scatter around their facilities. It is also asking the Essex Wildlife Trust for advice on how to use disused land around railways and stations to protect nearby wildlife.

John More, living landscape coordinator for Essex Wildlife Trust, said: "We're thrilled to be working with c2c rail on this project raising awareness around the potential wildlife value of how to use disused land and how it can be improved to it promote wildlife."

In a statement, c2c said it is committed to being "even greener" in the future.

Travellers can get the discount at c2c-online.co.uk/create-your-day-out/go-green.

