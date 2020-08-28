c2c urges parents to make sure children follow ‘code of conduct’ on trains when schools reopen

Train operator c2c is urging parents to make sure their children follow an on-board “code of conduct” when schools and colleges re-open.

c2c is already operating a full timetable with at least eight carriages on all services to maximise the capacity available and help travellers maintain social distancing.

There will also be more c2c staff on trains and at stations, with more than 100 extra security personnel on duty across the week, to help manage the return to school.

c2c has developed a code of conduct for pupils, which is being shared with schools and parents, with the overall message: travel safe, travel smart, keep apart.

To help people “travel safe”, pupils - and all other passengers - are urged to wear a face covering when travelling, unless they have a valid exemption; to wash their hands before and after their journey; and to use hand sanitiser.

c2c says it has increased the cleaning of its stations and trains and is providing hand sanitiser at the entrance to every station.

To “travel smart”, pupils are urged to buy tickets in advance using the c2c smartcard.

This allows pre-purchased tickets to be collected directly from the gates to minimise contact.

c2c also recently released an app which allows customers to get live information on their train and to purchase tickets remotely.

To help people “keep apart”, pupils are urged to maintain social distancing where they can, respect the personal space of all passengers, and to stay in one place on the train.

One-way systems are also in place at the busiest stations.

c2c managing director Julian Drury said: “We have been preparing for the return of students for weeks, and we’re confident we are providing the maximum capacity available.

“We’re doing our bit, and we’re urging students and their parents to plan ahead and follow our guidance.

“This will help ensure everyone can travel safely and with confidence at the start of the new school year.”

The busiest trains for school students in the mornings are those travelling from London to the Southend area, arriving between 7.45am and 8.30am.

The busiest return trains are those leaving the Southend area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.