Signalling fault causes disruption across c2c
PUBLISHED: 07:59 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 27 August 2019
A signalling fault between Grays and Barking has blocked the London-bound c2c train line.
The operator said services across the network have been disrupted, with cancellations and delays of up to 10 minutes. Some services have also been revised.
Six trains have been cancelled so far, mainly to London Fenchurch Street, and eight services have been delayed.
Disruption is expected to last until 8am.
More information can be found at journeycheck.com/c2c.