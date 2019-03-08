Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Signalling fault causes disruption across c2c

PUBLISHED: 07:59 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 27 August 2019

There are cancellations and delays across the c2c network. Picture: c2c.

There are cancellations and delays across the c2c network. Picture: c2c.

Archant

A signalling fault between Grays and Barking has blocked the London-bound c2c train line.

The operator said services across the network have been disrupted, with cancellations and delays of up to 10 minutes. Some services have also been revised.

You may also want to watch:

Six trains have been cancelled so far, mainly to London Fenchurch Street, and eight services have been delayed.

Disruption is expected to last until 8am.

More information can be found at journeycheck.com/c2c.

Most Read

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Signalling fault causes disruption across c2c

There are cancellations and delays across the c2c network. Picture: c2c.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Isthmian League: Hertford Town 2 Barking 1

Barking goalkeeper Mitchell Ware (pic Terry Gilbert)

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists