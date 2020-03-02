Amended timetable on c2c as improvement works take place over Easter

Work will take place on the c2c network over the Easter weekend. Picture: c2c c2c

Track renewal and footbridge strengthening work is set to take place on the c2c network over the Easter weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Details of closure and disruption on the line have been revealed by Network Rail, who will be carrying out the improvements from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13.

The track at West Ham is set to be renewed, while the footbridge at Dagenham Dock requires strengthening.

And while the line is partially closed for Network Rail works, further construction will also take place as part of the Overground extension to Barking Riverside.

An amended timetable will be in place across the four days, with all trains on the Basildon line running to and from Liverpool Street rather than Fenchurch Street.

Passengers using the Rainham branch will be required to get a rail replacement bus which is running between Upminster and Grays all weekend.

You may also want to watch:

A shuttle train service will run between Upminster and Grays via Ockendon throughout the weekend, and on Good Friday and Saturday there will also be a shuttle train between Grays and Southend Central. Passengers requiring both shuttle services will need to change at Grays.

On Easter Sunday and Monday, rail replacement bus services are set to operate between Pitsea and Grays.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: "We know that train performance has to improve if we are to provide the railway passengers and freight users deserve, which is why this Easter thousands of our colleagues will be working around the clock to deliver crucial upgrades.

"While fewer people travel over bank holidays, some of our passengers will have important travel plans - to go on holiday, or visit friends and family.

"We are asking those passengers to check in advance whether their journey might be impacted."

Ticket acceptance will be in place on the District line between Tower Hill and Upminster, the Jubilee line between West Ham and Stratford and the DLR between Limehouse and Stratford via Poplar.

Passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can also use bus routes EL2 or 287.

For more information and to see the temporary c2c timetable, visit c2c-online.co.uk