Search

Advanced search

Dagenham mum bounces back from depression by scooping top prize in Cake and Bake Show competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 08 October 2019

Janet Berry won the main prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London last weekend (October 4-6). Picture: Matt Carlson

Janet Berry won the main prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London last weekend (October 4-6). Picture: Matt Carlson

Archant

A mum is bouncing back from depression after scooping top prize in a national cake baking competition.

The vanilla sponge lettuce with butter cream, modelling chocolate slug and gelatine slime trail wowed the judges with how realistic it all looked. Picture: Matt CarlsonThe vanilla sponge lettuce with butter cream, modelling chocolate slug and gelatine slime trail wowed the judges with how realistic it all looked. Picture: Matt Carlson

Janet Berry from Heathway, Dagenham, won star prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London with her slug and lettuce illusion cake wowing the judges with how realistic it looked.

Janet said: "I'm still in shock. The other cakes were absolutely amazing. It's still sinking in."

You may also want to watch:

The vanilla sponge lettuce, modelling chocolate slug and gelatine trail of slime took the 41-year old four days to perfect and was based on a design in a YouTube tutorial by US celebrity chef, Natalie Sideserf.

Janet Berry won the main prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London last weekend (October 4-6). Picture: Matt CarlsonJanet Berry won the main prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London last weekend (October 4-6). Picture: Matt Carlson

A keen baker since starting as a child with her nan, Janet has been doing "proper" cakes since 2011, but this is her first competition win.

"I find baking very therapeutic. I've had depression all my life, but it's been particularly bad the last three years. Doing the cakes has boosted my confidence," she said.

And the star prize, a food mixer, will prove useful as Janet is setting up her own cake business with details on Facebook @BerrysBakesLondon.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Revealed: Where the 585 crashes happened in Barking and Dagenham last year

Valence Avenue is one of the crash hotspot locations. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham secure success at Sidcup as Darkwa dazzles with superb four-try display

Action from Dagenham's win at Sidcup

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

Barking boss Gardner set to rotate squad for Trophy clash

Michael Dixon gives chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers look to maintain run against Magpies

Jack Taylor of Barnet and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Dagenham mum bounces back from depression by scooping top prize in Cake and Bake Show competition

Janet Berry won the main prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London last weekend (October 4-6). Picture: Matt Carlson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists