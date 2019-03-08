Dagenham mum bounces back from depression by scooping top prize in Cake and Bake Show competition

Janet Berry won the main prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London last weekend (October 4-6). Picture: Matt Carlson Archant

A mum is bouncing back from depression after scooping top prize in a national cake baking competition.

The vanilla sponge lettuce with butter cream, modelling chocolate slug and gelatine slime trail wowed the judges with how realistic it all looked. Picture: Matt Carlson The vanilla sponge lettuce with butter cream, modelling chocolate slug and gelatine slime trail wowed the judges with how realistic it all looked. Picture: Matt Carlson

Janet Berry from Heathway, Dagenham, won star prize at the Cake and Bake Show at ExCeL London with her slug and lettuce illusion cake wowing the judges with how realistic it looked.

Janet said: "I'm still in shock. The other cakes were absolutely amazing. It's still sinking in."

The vanilla sponge lettuce, modelling chocolate slug and gelatine trail of slime took the 41-year old four days to perfect and was based on a design in a YouTube tutorial by US celebrity chef, Natalie Sideserf.

A keen baker since starting as a child with her nan, Janet has been doing "proper" cakes since 2011, but this is her first competition win.

"I find baking very therapeutic. I've had depression all my life, but it's been particularly bad the last three years. Doing the cakes has boosted my confidence," she said.

And the star prize, a food mixer, will prove useful as Janet is setting up her own cake business with details on Facebook @BerrysBakesLondon.