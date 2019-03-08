Council leader backs call for more volunteers for London Fire Brigade cadet programme

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell with London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton. Picture: LBBD Archant

Council leader Darren Rodwell has backed a call from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) for more adult volunteers to assist its fire cadet programme.

Cadets work on a practical session at Barking and Dagenham Fire station. Picture: Isabel Infantes Cadets work on a practical session at Barking and Dagenham Fire station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The annual programme involves firefighters, non-operational brigade staff and other adults who volunteer time, skills and experience to support and train the cadets.

Volunteers typically help one evening a week, which varies depending on where the course is held, with the chance to assist on weekends, too.

Cadet programme brothers Harrison Happe, 12, and Taylor Dodd, 17, recently received a Leader's Recognition Award for their quick thinking during the Samuel Garside House fire.

Cllr Rodwell said: "It's clear to see how the work that happens within this programme is making a difference in our community.

"Harrison and Taylor are a prime example of this: their training enabled them to think on their feet and alert residents to the fire.

"Without the excellent network of staff and volunteers, the programme would not be possible and many young people in our borough would miss out on vital training."

LFB Commissioner Dany Cotton added: "It means that we can get young people into places like the LFB where they can learn about the job we do, but more importantly, learn about being good citizens.

"We couldn't run the programme without the help and support of the community.

"We need more adult volunteers to come along to our cadet units and to help support running the cadet nights.

"Training is available for anyone who's interested."

Visit the LFB website for more information.