More foster homes needed for children in care in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham residents are urged to consider fostering and help to give a child in care a safe and loving home.

Ahead of the annual Foster Care Fortnight, which begins on Monday, the council is looking for more carers to make a difference to the lives of children in the borough.

Residents only need to be older than 25 with a spare bedroom to apply - relationship status, religion and sexual orientation are irrelevant.

Approved foster carers receive excellent training, comprehensive support and a renumeration when looking after a child.

Councillor Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: "Every child deserves to come home from school to a loving family, so we need you to stop worrying about the ifs and buts and make that initial enquiry".

Experienced carer Mary said: "I waited for years and I wish I'd applied sooner. It changes you, your friends and your family, but in a good way.

"I love being a foster mum, it makes me feel like I'm doing something worthwhile, helping children improve their lives."

For more information about fostering in Barking and Dagenham, visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/fostering or call 020 8227 5988.