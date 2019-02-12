Aspiring athletes from Barking and Dagenham urged to apply for sports funding

Up-and-coming athletes have a chance to scoop up to £5,000 of funding as part of a mentoring scheme.

Colin Jackson CBE at Everyone Active's sporting champions mentoring day Colin Jackson CBE at Everyone Active's sporting champions mentoring day

Everyone Active is urging aspiring sports stars in Barking and Dagenham to apply for the funding as part of its Sporting Champions scheme.

The organisation runs Abbey Leisure Centre and Becontree Heath Leisure Centre with Barking and Dagenham Council.

Duncan Jefford, director of the scheme, said: “We are proud to have invested over £500,000 in helping upcoming athletes to achieve their goals and continue in their sporting career.

“I would encourage any athletes from Barking and Dagenham that are looking not just for funding but also mentoring for their future sports career to apply.”

The scheme, in its fourth year, has helped more than 800 athletes to achieve their sporting potential.

Athletes get free access to Everyone Active’s centres with some receiving sponsorship of up to £5,000 towards training and competition costs.

They are also given opportunities to join mentoring sessions led by sports stars including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson.

Applications close on Friday (February 22). Visit easportingchampions.com/apply-now/