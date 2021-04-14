Call to change 'cash cow' yellow box junction in Marks Gate

Published: 5:00 PM April 14, 2021

A call has been made for this box junction in Marks Gate to be shortened. - Credit: Google

A call has been made to alter an alleged "cash cow" yellow box junction near the A12.

Bus driver Glen Haywood has urged Barking and Dagenham Council to change the markings where Rose Lane meets Whalebone Lane North in Marks Gate.

The criss-cross lines are three metres wide and only on the southbound side of Whalebone Lane North.

They run 24 metres from the junction - where there is a four-way set of traffic lights - towards the A12.

Glen, whose route includes that spot, said: "I've no qualms about it being there but it needs to be halved in size. It needs to serve its purpose which is to keep the junction clear.

You may also want to watch:

"There's no need for it to extend that far down other than to make money. It's a cash cow for the council."

This Google Maps view has been marked to show the existing box junction in blue and yellow and where Glen suggested it should be, in orange. - Credit: Google

A 32 year-old driver, who asked not to be named, said: "That junction is an absolute nightmare. The traffic is horrendous and the box is huge so it’s almost impossible to turn right without getting caught."

A council spokesperson said the box junction was installed in 2011 after complaints and concerns were raised about road safety from motorists unable to get through traffic towards the A12 because of vehicles continually blocking the route.

Glen, 48, said the camber of the road meant drivers who are unaware of the markings and turning right from Rose Lane might not notice until they are on them.

He maintained the markings should only cover the crossroads from one side to another.

The council spokesperson said: "The box complies fully with legislation and ensuring vehicles approaching from Whalebone Lane North and Rose Lane do not have priority over each other and that vehicles comply with the Highway Code.

"Prior to the installation, the junction was controlled solely by traffic lights which contributed to complaints at the time.

"Vehicles should not be edging forwards until the traffic lights have changed, meaning there should be no oncoming traffic to block."

The council spokesperson said drivers who feel they shouldn't have been fined should use the council's appeals process.

The Highway Code says box junctions have criss-cross yellow lines painted on the road and must not be entered until the exit road or lane is clear, although there are exemptions.