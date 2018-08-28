Dagenham cancer survivor fronts new charity campaign

A cancer survivor from Dagenham is one of the faces of a new awareness campaign.

Allison Farias Arias was diagnosed with stage 2 ovarian cancer 2017 when she was just 25.

She has since made a successful recovery following surgery and chemotherapy treatment and has joined Target Ovarian Cancer’s Take Ovar campaign, using her experience to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer in a bid to improve early diagnosis as well as raise funds for the charity.

“Looking back on my experience, I think the opinion of young people getting cancer needs to change,” Allison said.

“If they had taken me seriously earlier on I would have had a different experience.

“When I mentioned stomach aches and bloating it was put down to an infection.”

For more information about the campaign visit targetovariancancer.org.uk/takeovar