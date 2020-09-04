Search

Advanced search

Candle evoking ‘smell of the Thames at Dagenham’ goes on sale at Selfridges

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 September 2020

The candle is described as evoking

The candle is described as evoking "the salty smell of the Thames at Dagenham". Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Have you ever wanted to take the familiar smell of your home town with you wherever you go?

If so, you’re in luck with the release of a candle billed as evoking “the salty smell of the Thames at Dagenham”.

You may also want to watch:

Created by designer Tom Dixon, the luxury candle - entitled London - has gone on sale at department store Selfridges.

The description on the high-end retailer’s website states: “Tom Dixon has been around London for a while. And all around London.

“But just to reiterate his connection to the city, the designer has created the London scented candle, with notes inspired by red brick, the crocuses and nettles in London parks and the salty smell of the Thames in Dagenham.”

It’ll set you back a whopping £450 for the ‘mega’ candle, weighing in at 3.3kg with an estimated 170 hours of burn time - but is also available in a much smaller ‘travel’ size for £25.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Call for 20mph speed limit along Dagenham Heathway

Afzal Munna wants to see a 20mph speed limit along Dagenham Heathway improved so his son Aaban and other children can be safe. Picture: Afzal Munna

Dagenham McDonald’s closes after staff test positive for coronavirus

Three staff at McDonald's Fs-Dt restaurant in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, have tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Google

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

Dagenham fire station first in capital to use new 32 metre engine

Dagenham is the first station to get the new 32 metre engine in the capital. Picture: LFB

Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in Dagenham crash

A man has died following a crash in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Call for 20mph speed limit along Dagenham Heathway

Afzal Munna wants to see a 20mph speed limit along Dagenham Heathway improved so his son Aaban and other children can be safe. Picture: Afzal Munna

Dagenham McDonald’s closes after staff test positive for coronavirus

Three staff at McDonald's Fs-Dt restaurant in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, have tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Google

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

Dagenham fire station first in capital to use new 32 metre engine

Dagenham is the first station to get the new 32 metre engine in the capital. Picture: LFB

Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in Dagenham crash

A man has died following a crash in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking captain Shafiq says they will come back stronger against Harlow

Former West Ham and Chelsea star Joe Cole has been training with Daggers as Soccer Aid preparation

Joe Cole training with Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge)

Candle evoking ‘smell of the Thames at Dagenham’ goes on sale at Selfridges

The candle is described as evoking

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

Test and trace fails to reach almost a third of positive coronavirus cases in Barking and Dagenham, figures show

The NHS test and trace system has not reached almost a third of people. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson