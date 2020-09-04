Candle evoking ‘smell of the Thames at Dagenham’ goes on sale at Selfridges

The candle is described as evoking "the salty smell of the Thames at Dagenham". Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Have you ever wanted to take the familiar smell of your home town with you wherever you go?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If so, you’re in luck with the release of a candle billed as evoking “the salty smell of the Thames at Dagenham”.

You may also want to watch:

Created by designer Tom Dixon, the luxury candle - entitled London - has gone on sale at department store Selfridges.

The description on the high-end retailer’s website states: “Tom Dixon has been around London for a while. And all around London.

“But just to reiterate his connection to the city, the designer has created the London scented candle, with notes inspired by red brick, the crocuses and nettles in London parks and the salty smell of the Thames in Dagenham.”

It’ll set you back a whopping £450 for the ‘mega’ candle, weighing in at 3.3kg with an estimated 170 hours of burn time - but is also available in a much smaller ‘travel’ size for £25.