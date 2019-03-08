Firefighters tackle blaze at suspected cannabis factory in Dagenham

It took dozens of firefighters to put out a blaze after a suspected cannabis factory caught fire in Dagenham on Wednesday.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to a house on Armstead Walk at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

By the time the fire was under control under two hours later, half the first floor and part of the roof was damaged.

Six people were evacuated from the neighbouring building, but there were no reports of injuries.

Cannabis factory fires can be very severe because of the way unsafe wiring is used to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants, said a London Fire Brigade spokesperson.

“They’re often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings,” they added.

Signs of a cannabis factory include a strong and sickly sweet smell, large amounts of growing equipment and people visiting at unsociable hours.

The police and fire brigade are both investigating the cause of the fire.

People who have information about drug dealing are urged to contact their Safer Neighbourhoods Team, dial 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.