Teenage pedestrian in hospital after Dagenham crash

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:01 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM July 29, 2021
Police vehicles and cordon in Wood Lane, Dagenham

Wood Lane was closed while emergency services attended the scene of the crash in Dagenham. - Credit: Vikki Jackson

A teenage pedestrian is in hospital after a crash involving a car in Dagenham.

The girl was injured near the junction of Wood Lane and Charlecote Road shortly after 2pm.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.11pm today (July 29) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Charlecote Road, Dagenham.

"We sent an ambulance crew, who treated a teenager at the scene and took them to a hospital."

Wood Lane was closed with buses diverted while emergency services were on the scene, but has now reopened.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police and LAS attended the scene and a female, believed to be 15, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

"A road closure was put into place which has since been lifted."

Metropolitan Police
London Ambulance Service
Dagenham News

