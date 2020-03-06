Search

Crash in Barking leaves four men injured as driver reportedly flees scene

PUBLISHED: 10:12 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 06 March 2020

The scene of a two car collision on Northern Relief Road, Barking. Credit: Adriana Elgueta

The scene of a two car collision on Northern Relief Road, Barking. Credit: Adriana Elgueta

Archant

Police are on the lookout for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash which left three men critically injured.

The scene of a two car collision on Northern Relief Road, Barking. Credit: Adriana ElguetaThe scene of a two car collision on Northern Relief Road, Barking. Credit: Adriana Elgueta

Officers were called at approximately 00.10am on Friday, 6 March to reports of two cars in collision on the Northern Relief Road, Barking.

Emergency services attended the scene. Three males remain in a critical condition; two occupants of one car, an Audi A3, and the driver of the other, a Vauxhall Zafira. All three were taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

A fourth male, a passenger in the Vauxhall, was also taken to hospital as a precaution; his condition is not life threatening.

Witnesses report that the male driver of the Audi fled the scene prior to police arrival. Enquiries into the circumstances, including to trace the driver of the Audi, continue.

As of 08.45am no arrests have been made, with road closures remaining in place.

More to follow.

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Dagenham's Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

'Dagenham's star is rising': Film studio designs unveiled ahead of planning bid

A computer generated image of the Dagenham film studio. Picture: Be First

