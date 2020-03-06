Video

Crash in Barking leaves four men injured as driver reportedly flees scene

The scene of a two car collision on Northern Relief Road, Barking. Credit: Adriana Elgueta Archant

Police are on the lookout for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash which left three men critically injured.

Officers were called at approximately 00.10am on Friday, 6 March to reports of two cars in collision on the Northern Relief Road, Barking.

Emergency services attended the scene. Three males remain in a critical condition; two occupants of one car, an Audi A3, and the driver of the other, a Vauxhall Zafira. All three were taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

A fourth male, a passenger in the Vauxhall, was also taken to hospital as a precaution; his condition is not life threatening.

Witnesses report that the male driver of the Audi fled the scene prior to police arrival. Enquiries into the circumstances, including to trace the driver of the Audi, continue.

As of 08.45am no arrests have been made, with road closures remaining in place.

More to follow.