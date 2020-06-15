Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey Derrick Rainey

A nurse whose car was written off after a shooting on his road has been hit with a fine because the council did not issue a parking permit for his courtesy car.

Derrick Rainey rushed from his home in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, to help save a young man’s life after he was shot while driving on June 4.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Derrick’s, which was parked at the side of the road.

Derrick said: “I’m just grateful it hit my car. If it hadn’t, it would have been through the bay window of next door’s house.”

He explained that his insurance company had provided him with a courtesy car due to the level of damage sustained to his vehicle.

But because the road is within a controlled parking zone (CPZ), he needed to ensure that his temporary vehicle had a permit from Barking and Dagenham Council to be parked on the street.

Describing his frustrations, he said: “I spent an hour on the phone trying to talk to somebody. Eventually they said to email.”

In an email seen by the Post, he was told: “We do not cover courtesy vehicles using your current resident permit.”

Derrick said: “It’s me they’re covering, not the car.

“I told them someone had been injured in my street and had written my car off. I feel like I’m being punished.”

Derrick said that he and one of his sons had bought an annual permit to park outside their home when the CPZ came into force, with his other son parking on the front drive.

During his quest to sort out his permit problem, the courtesy car has remained parked outside Derrick’s home – and he has since been issued with a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN).

The East London Foundation Trust nurse said: “I feel let down by the council. I did my bit. I saved someone’s life.”

A council spokesperson said: “When a vehicle is permanently off road for any reason, the council needs to be notified or the resident cancels the permit via self-service function on the website.

“If they subsequently get a new vehicle, then they will need to apply for a new permit.

“If they have a courtesy car, they will need to apply for a temporary permit as permits are not transferable.

“For the PCN issued, they need to follow the appeals process and explain the circumstances.”