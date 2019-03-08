Search

Community board members wanted to help shape care services

PUBLISHED: 17:47 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 29 July 2019

Care City is recruiting a community board. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Care City is recruiting a community board. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Could you help improve health and care services in the borough?

Care City, a Barking-based community interest company, is looking for people to join its community board to develop the way it works.

The company works alongside a range of partners to deliver innovative improvements in health and care.

The board will include patients, carers and staff from health agencies, with staff looking to recruit people with either professional or lived experience.

The panel will meet six times a year, with a small allowance and expenses paid.

Anyone who is interested in taking part should visit carecity.london by Wednesday, July 31.

