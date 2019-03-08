Dagenham care home opens doors for community day

Cherry Orchard will be hosting arts and craft activities as part of care home open day.

A Dagenham care home is opening its doors with a free art-themed family day.

Cherry Orchard, in Richard Ryan Place, is taking part in the national care home open day initiative, which aims to strengthen the link between care homes and the communities they serve.

Visitors to Cherry Orchard will be able to enjoy arts and craft activities, a quiz, a barbecue and a performance by Jo Richardson Community School pupils.

Mihaela Munteanu, home manager at Cherry Orchard, said: "Creative activities are such an important part of life for people in care, whether it's painting to help enhance hand-eye coordination, or just reminiscing by putting on some music - the arts are a vital part of life here at Cherry Orchard.

"We had a brilliant time when we did this last year so it made sense for us to open our doors to the local people of Dagenham again and show them just how much fun you can have in a care home."

The open day will take place between 10am and 4pm on Friday, June 28