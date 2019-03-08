Search for Barking and Dagenham's next top child star

Sharon Borthwick with some of the young members of her casting agency. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Could your child be the next big thing on stage or screen?

Borthwick Casting is on the hunt for an undiscovered young actor to try and help them get their big break in the industry.

The competition is open to children aged six to 16 who live in Barking and Dagenham, and looks to find the child who agency founder Sharon Borthwick and her team feel has the most potential.

Sharon, whose son Jamie has been acting in EastEnders since he was 12, said: "This competition is aimed at giving a talented child an opportunity who may otherwise miss out.

"There is so much undiscovered talent in the borough and unless kids get a chance to show it, that talent may go unnoticed forever."

The prize includes a one year membership of Spotlight, the national casting directory, and three months of weekly drama classes.

All children who enter will be offered an audition, with the winner announced at the Barking and Dagenham Youth Parade in September.

To enter, visit borthwickcasting.co.uk by Thursday, August 8.