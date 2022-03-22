This cat was found abandoned on the doorstep of a Barking home last month - Credit: RSPCA

An abandoned cat found wrapped in a coat on the doorstep of a house in Barking has been found a new home.

The homeowner discovered the “sweet natured” black and white cat inside a pet carrier at their Norfolk Road property on February 17.

Footage from a CCTV camera appeared to show two people dumping the carrier outside the address around midnight.

The kind-hearted homeowner kept the cat safe until she could be taken into the care of the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity’s London East Branch said the cat has now been rehomed.

RSPCA Inspector Chris McGreal said: "The cat is very small and sweet - she was not microchipped.

"Whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning an animal like this is never okay.

"There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

"If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge anybody in a difficult situation to ask for help."

Anyone with information about the cat is asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.