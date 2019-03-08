Search

Six Barking and Dagenham grime crime culprits fined £1,500 total for flytipping

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 August 2019

A fly-tip at the junction of MarkyateRoad and Neasham Road in Dagenham where the council set up a camera following residents’ complaints about fly-tipping. Picture: LBBD

Archant

Six people have been fined a total of £1,500 for committing grime crimes.

The culprits were caught following investigations by Barking and Dagenham Council and confidential tip-offs from members of the public.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "I'm really pleased that with our residents' help we've caught and fined these selfish people who think they can just go around dumping rubbish on our streets.

"There is never an excuse to fly-tip. However, if people choose to ignore that, then we will catch you and we will use all our available powers to take action against you."

The local authority's Wall of Shame appeal has to date had a total of 140,000 views. Over the past two years the council has also seen a 31 per cent drop in fly-tipped waste.

Council figures show 28 people have been issued a fixed penalty notice as a result of the clips. The appeal has even featured a man fly-tipping a piano.

Anyone with information about any fly-tipping can email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk or call 020 8724 8898 or report fly-tipping online.

