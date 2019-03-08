Search

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 12:50 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 25 September 2019

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Customers had a lucky escape after a piece of the ceiling fell down inside Vicarage Field.

The hole in the ceiling of Vicarage Field above where part of the cafe has been cordoned off. Picture: Sophie MortonThe hole in the ceiling of Vicarage Field above where part of the cafe has been cordoned off. Picture: Sophie Morton

The chunk of plaster landed in the cafe area in the middle of the Barking shopping centre at around 10am today (Wednesday, September 25).

"Nobody was sitting there," one of the cafe's staff, who witnessed the incident, told the Post. "Nobody got hurt."

She explained that water had been seen leaking from the ceiling prior to the collapse.

Jordan Thomas, who was in the centre at the time, described hearing a "loud bang and a scream" as the ceiling fell down.

Part of the cafe - which remains open - has been cordoned off, while the piece of the ceiling has since been cleared away.

Vicarage Field has been contacted for comment.

