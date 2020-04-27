Celebrate 75th anniversary of VE Day at home

Celebrations under way for VE Day 1945. Picture: PA Images PA Archive/Press Association Images

How will you be marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day?

May 8 1945 was the day years of carnage and destruction came to an end and millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones and to hope for the future. The war in Europe was over.

The bank holiday weekend of May 8 to 10 this year was to have been a very special weekend with parties up and down the country.

Of course, plans have had to change. But there are still ways the country can mark the day the Second World War in Europe ended.

People are encouraged to join the Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of WW2 at 3pm on Friday, May 8 in their homes by standing up and raising a glass of refreshment of their choice and undertake the following toast – “To those who gave so much, we thank you.”

Are you having a party at home?

It’s important that during this time of lockdown we remember this momentous part of our country’s history.

