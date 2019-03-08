Chadwell Heath Cemetery achieves national gold standard after £400k extension

A cemetery that recently underwent a £400,000 extension has received a nationally recognised award.

Chadwell Heath Cemetery achieved gold standard accreditation under the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) charter for the bereaved.

ICCM aims to improve bereaved people's experiences by providing a set of standards related to burial, cremation and funerals, such as checking the facilities offered and information available.

The Whalebone Lane North cemetery, which spans eight acres and features an art-deco chapel, underwent a £400,000 extension last year to provide enough multi-faith sites for the next two decades.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We're delighted that our cemetery has been recognised with this national award.

"It is perhaps a topic that we don't like to talk too much about, but it is important that people have a helpful, pleasant experience when using our services, and a safe place to go where they can remember their loved ones."