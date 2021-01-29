Barclays in Chadwell Heath to close its doors in April
- Credit: Google Maps
The Chadwell Heath branch of Barclays is to close in April.
Confirming the news in an email to Chadwell ward Councillor Anne Sachs, a Barclays representative said the decision reflects the fact that only 10 per cent of transactions now take place in branch.
They further explained that there has been a 25 per cent reduction in counter transactions at the Chadwell Heath branch in the two years up to March 2020.
On the decision, a Barclays spokesperson said: "We appreciate that not all of our customers will adopt change at the same pace, and we would like to underline our commitment to supporting our vulnerable customers through this change."
The email sought to reassurance Cllr Sachs that customers will still be adequately served through three branches within a three-mile radius that remain open (Romford, Dagenham Heath and Ilford).
You may also want to watch:
Final day of trading will be on the last day of the month.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage girl raped by Dagenham man who locked her in his car
- 2 Dagenham crash sparks danger warning over A13 blackspot
- 3 Archaeologist gives update on Marks Gate dig
- 4 Police yet to identify this man in connection with Barking station rape
- 5 Covid 'past the peak' at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 6 Dagenham man fined after repeatedly throwing rubbish from his car
- 7 Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham
- 8 Covid deaths at Queen's and King George fall - but almost 100 die this week
- 9 More than 5,000 breaches of protection order in Barking town centre
- 10 Is the Becontree estate in Barking and Dagenham really a Covid hotspot?