Barclays in Chadwell Heath to close its doors in April

Published: 1:17 PM January 29, 2021

The Chadwell Heath branch of Barclays is set to close on April 30. - Credit: Google Maps

The Chadwell Heath branch of Barclays is to close in April.

Confirming the news in an email to Chadwell ward Councillor Anne Sachs, a Barclays representative said the decision reflects the fact that only 10 per cent of transactions now take place in branch.

They further explained that there has been a 25 per cent reduction in counter transactions at the Chadwell Heath branch in the two years up to March 2020.

On the decision, a Barclays spokesperson said: "We appreciate that not all of our customers will adopt change at the same pace, and we would like to underline our commitment to supporting our vulnerable customers through this change."

The email sought to reassurance Cllr Sachs that customers will still be adequately served through three branches within a three-mile radius that remain open (Romford, Dagenham Heath and Ilford).

Final day of trading will be on the last day of the month.