Chadwell Heath congregation creates 1,200 Christmas decorations for community

Members of St Chad's Church congregation with the stars they created. Picture: Julie Court Julie Court

Chadwell Heath has some very special Christmas decorations this year - stars created by a church congregation.

The handcrafted gifts were left all along the High Road. Picture: Julie Court The handcrafted gifts were left all along the High Road. Picture: Julie Court

Members of St Chad's Church spent the year sewing, knitting and crocheting 1,223 stars, which were hung along the High Road earlier this week.

And people living in the area could collect one of the colourful and creative gifts to take home and hang on their own Christmas trees.

Congregation members help to put the stars along the High Road. Picture: Julie Court Congregation members help to put the stars along the High Road. Picture: Julie Court

It's the second year members of St Chad's took part in the festive initiative.

Julie Court, wife of the church's vicar Revd Martin Court, said that most of the stars had been taken home within a day of them being put up.

Some of the stars created by members of St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court Some of the stars created by members of St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

"Last year, we made 707 angels and had such great feedback from the community that we decided to do it bigger and better this year," she explained.

"We started making them in January and have been working throughout the year on them.

"We just want to bless the community and to wish Chadwell Heath a very Merry Christmas.