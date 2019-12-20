Chadwell Heath congregation creates 1,200 Christmas decorations for community
PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 December 2019
Julie Court
Chadwell Heath has some very special Christmas decorations this year - stars created by a church congregation.
Members of St Chad's Church spent the year sewing, knitting and crocheting 1,223 stars, which were hung along the High Road earlier this week.
And people living in the area could collect one of the colourful and creative gifts to take home and hang on their own Christmas trees.
It's the second year members of St Chad's took part in the festive initiative.
Julie Court, wife of the church's vicar Revd Martin Court, said that most of the stars had been taken home within a day of them being put up.
"Last year, we made 707 angels and had such great feedback from the community that we decided to do it bigger and better this year," she explained.
"We started making them in January and have been working throughout the year on them.
"We just want to bless the community and to wish Chadwell Heath a very Merry Christmas.