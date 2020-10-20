Search

Man, 19, charged after cross torn off Chadwell Heath Baptist Church

PUBLISHED: 11:04 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 20 October 2020

Chadwell Heath Baptist Church in the High Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been charged after a cross was torn off the roof of a church in Chadwell Heath.

Yussef Alwali, 19, from Basildon is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, October 20) charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage.

A cross was ripped off the roof of Chadwell Heath Baptist Church in High Road at about 2.40pm on Sunday, October 18.

The church issued a statement on Monday, October 19, saying: “We are distressed following the events of yesterday.

“The person seen was not part of our church. We are thankful no one was hurt and do not want this to affect our ministry.

“We continue to pray for everyone in Chadwell Heath and will do our best to serve the community now and in the future.”

Mr Alwali was arrested in High Road, Chadwell Heath, on Sunday on suspicion of criminal damage.

The cross has been recovered.

