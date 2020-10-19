Search

Man arrested after cross torn off Chadwell Heath church roof

PUBLISHED: 14:14 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 19 October 2020

Chadwell Heath Baptist Church in the High Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A man is in custody after a cross was torn off a church roof.

The man was arrested in High Road, Chadwell Heath, on Sunday, October 18 on suspicion of criminal damage after the cross was ripped off Chadwell Heath Baptist Church.

The church issued a statement on Monday, October 19, saying: “We are distressed following the events of yesterday where our building was vandalised.

“The person seen was not part of our church, nor had we seen him prior to yesterday. We are thankful no one was hurt and do not want this to affect our ministry.

“We continue to pray for everyone in Chadwell Heath and will do our best to serve the community now and in the future.”

Police were called at 2.40pm to reports of criminal damage. The cross was recovered.

