Chadwell Heath junction closed due to crash

A busy Chadwell Heath road junction has been closed due to a crash.

The incident, at the junction of Whalebone Lane North and Whalebone Lane South with the High Road, took place this afternoon. The number of vehicles involved has not yet been confirmed.

All three roads have been closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Transport for London has confirmed bus routes 62, 86 and 362 are on diversion.

More to follow.