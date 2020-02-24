Witness appeal after crash in Chadwell Heath

A man was taken to hospital after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Chadwell Heath High Road on February 21. Picture: @MPSSpecials Archant

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a crash between a motorcyclist and car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Units from #EAtaskforce are on scene at a 2 vehicle RTC alongside @Ldn_Ambulance in @MPSBarkDag currently interviewing drivers and treating those injured pic.twitter.com/PS8tfTqjJf — MPS Specials (@MPSSpecials) February 22, 2020

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to hospital after the collision in Chadwell Heath High Road on Friday, February 21, with police called at 11.52pm.

You may also want to watch:

A Met spokesman said: "The rider of the motorcycle was conscious and breathing at the scene. His injuries were not life threatening."

There have been no arrests but enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing for witnesses who they haven't spoken to already to get in touch. Picture: @MPSSpecials Police are appealing for witnesses who they haven't spoken to already to get in touch. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Anyone who witnessed the incident but who hasn't yet spoken to police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 9439/21Feb.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.