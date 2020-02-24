Witness appeal after crash in Chadwell Heath
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 February 2020
Archant
An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a crash between a motorcyclist and car.
Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to hospital after the collision in Chadwell Heath High Road on Friday, February 21, with police called at 11.52pm.
You may also want to watch:
A Met spokesman said: "The rider of the motorcycle was conscious and breathing at the scene. His injuries were not life threatening."
There have been no arrests but enquiries are continuing.
Police are appealing for witnesses who they haven't spoken to already to get in touch. Picture: @MPSSpecials
Anyone who witnessed the incident but who hasn't yet spoken to police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 9439/21Feb.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.