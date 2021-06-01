Published: 12:21 PM June 1, 2021

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop with flats above it in High Road, Chadwell Heath in the early hours of Monday. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A first-floor flat above a takeaway was destroyed by a blaze in Chadwell Heath.

London Fire Brigade was called at 3.30am on Monday, May 31, after the blaze broke out in High Road, near the Whalebone Lane junction.

Station commander Nathan Hobson, who was at the scene, said: "There was a lot of thick smoke issuing from the building when firefighters arrived.

"Crews worked hard to contain the blaze and bring it under control."

Some of the roof of the building and a small part of the shop on the ground floor was also damaged by the fire, which was under control shortly after 5am. There were no reported injuries.

Ten fire engines and about 70 crew members from Barking, Ilford, Romford, Hornchurch, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.