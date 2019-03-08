Search

Chadwell Heath woman given Girl Guides’ highest award at House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 March 2019

Francesca Jones was presented with the award at the House of Commons. Picture: Francesca Jones.

Francesca Jones

A 25-year-old from Chadwell Heath has won the highest accolade in Girl Guiding, the Queen’s Guide Award.

To win the Queen's Guide Award Francesca had to undertake a series of tasks before she turned 26. As part of this, she helped build a bio-sand water filters in Haiti. Picture: Francesca Jones.To win the Queen's Guide Award Francesca had to undertake a series of tasks before she turned 26. As part of this, she helped build a bio-sand water filters in Haiti. Picture: Francesca Jones.

Francesca Jones, who is also a Brownie leader, was presented with the award at the House of Commons.

Less than 150 young women out of hundreds of thousands of Girl Guide members are presented with the award every year.

Francesca said, “At times, completing my Queen’s guide Award has been a real challenge, but that’s the whole point! It’s given me the chance to develop my skills and contribute to my local community.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy alongside a full-time job, but I was determined! It’s opened up so many doors and led me to lots of exciting opportunities!”

To win, she had to complete a series of challenges before she turned 26.

She has helped build bio-sand water filters in Haiti, provided speech and language support to stroke survivors, and delivered body-confidence training to girls aged seven to 18.

Julie Bell, deputy chief guide, was the one who handed Francesca the award in Westminster.

“It’s a privilege to present all these incredible young women with their Queen’s Guide Awards,” she said.

“Hearing about the range of challenges each of them took on and the effort they’ve put in is truly inspiring.”

“They should be very proud of their achievements and I’m sure they’ll all go on to have many more adventures in Girlguiding and beyond.”

