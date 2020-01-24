Sixty firefighters battling blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate

Emma Simpson took this photo from a Chadwell Heath car park of the smoke from the nearby industrial estate blaze. Picture: Emma Simpson Archant

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Chadwell Heath industrial estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Smoke billowing from the industrial estate, as seen from the window of a nearby building. Picture: Mark Alan Cooper Smoke billowing from the industrial estate, as seen from the window of a nearby building. Picture: Mark Alan Cooper

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Chadwell Heath industrial estate.

Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines are at the scene of the fire on Kemp Road in Dagenham.

Half of a single storey car repair workshop is alight.

London Fire Brigade's 999 control centre has received 33 calls about the blaze.

Smoke from the blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate is visible from nearby Dagenham streets. Picture: Keeley Stammers Smoke from the blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate is visible from nearby Dagenham streets. Picture: Keeley Stammers

The brigade was called at 8.27am.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Dagenham and Ilford fire stations and surrounding areas are on scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

It follows another blaze at the industrial estate last Saturday night, January 18.

The brigade was called at 10.47pm to the fire, which damaged a number of workshops and destroyed three vehicles inside a car repair workshop.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters cooled three gas cylinders to an ambient temperature and removed them as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Crews from Dagenham, Barking, Ilford, Romford and Hornchurch stations were at the scene and had the fire under control by 12.52am.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.