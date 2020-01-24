Search

Sixty firefighters battling blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 09:02 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 24 January 2020

Emma Simpson took this photo from a Chadwell Heath car park of the smoke from the nearby industrial estate blaze. Picture: Emma Simpson

Archant

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Chadwell Heath industrial estate.

Smoke billowing from the industrial estate, as seen from the window of a nearby building. Picture: Mark Alan CooperSmoke billowing from the industrial estate, as seen from the window of a nearby building. Picture: Mark Alan Cooper

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Chadwell Heath industrial estate.

Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines are at the scene of the fire on Kemp Road in Dagenham.

Half of a single storey car repair workshop is alight.

London Fire Brigade's 999 control centre has received 33 calls about the blaze.

Smoke from the blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate is visible from nearby Dagenham streets. Picture: Keeley StammersSmoke from the blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate is visible from nearby Dagenham streets. Picture: Keeley Stammers

The brigade was called at 8.27am.

Fire crews from Dagenham and Ilford fire stations and surrounding areas are on scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

It follows another blaze at the industrial estate last Saturday night, January 18.

The brigade was called at 10.47pm to the fire, which damaged a number of workshops and destroyed three vehicles inside a car repair workshop.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters cooled three gas cylinders to an ambient temperature and removed them as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Crews from Dagenham, Barking, Ilford, Romford and Hornchurch stations were at the scene and had the fire under control by 12.52am.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

